Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Update

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aldebaran Resources Trading Up 1.7 %
ADBRF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 6,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381. Aldebaran Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.
About Aldebaran Resources
