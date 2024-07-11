Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.53. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 309,471 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 13.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

