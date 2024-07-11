Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives C$25.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.34.

ALS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

TSE ALS opened at C$20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.98. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.11 and a 12 month high of C$22.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$968.48 million, a P/E ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

