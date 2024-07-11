Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $245.00. The stock traded as high as $200.43 and last traded at $199.99. 9,503,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 42,511,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.29.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 3,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $804,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 41.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 36,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

