American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.65

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 250747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 3.0 %

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $914,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.