Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.19

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

