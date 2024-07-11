Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Decreased by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.09. 2,253,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.86 and its 200-day moving average is $294.15. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.09 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

