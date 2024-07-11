Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.99

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 905116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.