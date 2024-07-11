Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

