Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) PT at C$53.44

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.44.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$48.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.36. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.64%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

