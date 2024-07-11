Analysts Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Target Price at C$42.92

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDI shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDI

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

TSE:GDI opened at C$33.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$30.77 and a 1 year high of C$49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.41. The company has a market cap of C$495.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.