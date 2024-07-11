Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.5 days.
Angang Steel Stock Performance
Shares of Angang Steel stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday. Angang Steel has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
Angang Steel Company Profile
