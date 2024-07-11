Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.5 days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Angang Steel stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday. Angang Steel has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

