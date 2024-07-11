Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Trading Up 0.4%

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.01). Approximately 20,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 44,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($3.00).

Animalcare Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,750.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jenny Winter sold 95,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.88), for a total transaction of £214,245 ($274,426.80). Company insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Animalcare Group Company Profile

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets in Europe and internationally. It also offers microchipping and other associated services. Animalcare Group plc is based in York, the United Kingdom.

