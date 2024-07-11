Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 703,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,163,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Annexon by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 46.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

