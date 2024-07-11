Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.
Antero Midstream Price Performance
Shares of AM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream
About Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
