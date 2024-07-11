Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AOZOY remained flat at $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

