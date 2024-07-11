Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.
Aozora Bank Stock Performance
Shares of AOZOY remained flat at $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.
About Aozora Bank
