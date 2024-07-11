Appulse (CVE:APL) Shares Up 3.3%

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 20,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Appulse Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 14.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.

Appulse Company Profile

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

