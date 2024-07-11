AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises approximately 2.6% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Broderick Brian C owned about 0.13% of AptarGroup worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 231,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 244,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.77 and a 1 year high of $151.73.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.