Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Raised by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

