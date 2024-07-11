ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARB IOT Group Stock Up 0.5 %

ARBB stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 15,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,416. ARB IOT Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

About ARB IOT Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.