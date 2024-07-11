ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ARB IOT Group Stock Up 0.5 %
ARBB stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 15,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,416. ARB IOT Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.
About ARB IOT Group
