ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $127.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.36.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in ArcBest by 16.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in ArcBest by 28.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $7,838,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.