Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,094 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,613,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

