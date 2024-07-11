ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Acquires $12,226.50 in Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $12,226.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BANX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 49,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,707. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
See Also
