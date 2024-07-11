ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells $962,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,496,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $877,137.30.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $807,209.76.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $51,870.57.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $934,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $928,000.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,892. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

