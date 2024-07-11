Arthur B. Laffer Purchases 2,595 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of 5.49 per share, for a total transaction of 14,246.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 514,149.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.25 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 4.67 and a 12 month high of 13.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 411.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

