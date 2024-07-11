Arthur B. Laffer Purchases 2,595 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of 5.49 per share, for a total transaction of 14,246.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 514,149.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.25 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 4.67 and a 12 month high of 13.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.20.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
