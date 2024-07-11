Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.68

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 11581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Artivion Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Artivion by 38.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the first quarter worth $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 291.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

