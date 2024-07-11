Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the June 15th total of 482,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ASTI traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,248,831. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.