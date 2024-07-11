Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the June 15th total of 482,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ ASTI traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,248,831. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
