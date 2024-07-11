Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $365.60

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 365.60 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 358.60 ($4.59), with a volume of 3274917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.60 ($4.66).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 433 ($5.55) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ascential in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.06) price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 371 ($4.75).

Ascential Trading Down 1.2 %

Ascential Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The stock has a market cap of £712.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,470.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 128.60 ($1.65) per share. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

Ascential Company Profile



Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

See Also

