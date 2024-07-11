ASD (ASD) Price Down 6.2% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $25.97 million and $1.36 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,487.64 or 0.99941522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070767 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03957928 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,397,755.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

