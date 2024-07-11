Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in June

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $5.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.84. 21,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.38. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $221.86 and a 52-week high of $316.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.02). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $3.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

