ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,062.42 and last traded at $1,065.33. Approximately 301,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,117,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,077.39.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,083.00.

ASML Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $992.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $925.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $419.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in ASML by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ASML by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

