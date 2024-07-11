Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $30.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASPN opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.15. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

