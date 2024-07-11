AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 1.3% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 1,349,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,453,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

