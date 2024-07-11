Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 5.1%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.83 and last traded at $55.89. 624,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,264,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.53.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $33,141,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.