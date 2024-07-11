Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.91. 313,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 809,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ATXS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

