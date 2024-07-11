Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Up 566.7% in June

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORAAF remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Aura Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

