Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.60

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.60 and last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 9525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Aura Minerals
Aura Minerals Stock Performance
Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aura Minerals Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 957.14%.
Insider Activity at Aura Minerals
In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00. Insiders own 53.22% of the company’s stock.
About Aura Minerals
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Minerals
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.