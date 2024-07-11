Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.60

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.60 and last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 9525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$992.58 million, a PE ratio of 192.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 957.14%.

Insider Activity at Aura Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00. Insiders own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.