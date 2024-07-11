Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after purchasing an additional 930,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after purchasing an additional 649,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after purchasing an additional 589,831 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,224,713,000 after purchasing an additional 412,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADP traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84.
Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
