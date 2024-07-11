Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after purchasing an additional 930,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after purchasing an additional 649,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after purchasing an additional 589,831 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,224,713,000 after purchasing an additional 412,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

