Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Avangrid Stock Performance
NYSE AGR opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $39.13.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
