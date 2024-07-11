Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,616,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 219,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,927,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4,208.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,379,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

MSI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.54. The stock had a trading volume of 147,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $392.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

