Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 395 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 218,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.19. 7,501,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,815,804. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.