Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $478.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.93.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on V. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

