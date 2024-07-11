Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,182,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Commercial Metals by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.57. 169,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

