Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $28,260,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $140.94. 304,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average is $128.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

