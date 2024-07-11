Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 132.4% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.83. 2,070,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,948,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

