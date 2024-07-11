Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $4,180,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.52.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.20.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

