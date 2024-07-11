Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,422 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 19.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Diageo by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $6,685,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.51. 232,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

