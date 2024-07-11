Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,196,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avient by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after purchasing an additional 384,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after buying an additional 131,406 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:AVNT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,686. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avient

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.