Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.380- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.7 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to above $1.38 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $155.02 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

