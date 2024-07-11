AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Update

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,455,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Up 6.9 %
NVDS traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 3,381,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,024. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $222.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74.
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.