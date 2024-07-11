AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Update

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,455,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Up 6.9 %

NVDS traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 3,381,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,024. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $222.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

